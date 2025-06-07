Chicago police mourn Krystal Rivera, killed in line of duty by accidental fire

The Brief Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera was fatally shot by friendly fire during a foot chase Thursday night, with officials confirming only her partner’s weapon was discharged. The incident unfolded as officers pursued an armed suspect into a building, where Rivera was accidentally struck. Authorities are investigating the events leading up to the shooting, while the department mourns the four-year veteran and mother of a 10-year-old girl.



Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera was accidentally shot and killed by her partner during a confrontation with an armed suspect Thursday night on the South Side, officials said.

"The first question is, was it an intentional fire shot or accidental discharge?" said former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy.

The backstory:

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Rivera was shot in the back. It happened Thursday around 10 p.m. at 82nd Street and Drexel Avenue. Police said Rivera and her partner stopped a man who eventually ran into a building. When officers chased him, police said they were confronted by a man with a gun.

"Rivera was in the process of investigating someone in possession of a gun. At some point, a weapon was pointed in the direction of those officers", said CPD Supt. Larry Snelling.

"How the officer got in between her partner and the person he was firing at we don't know, but that's certainly one of the risks of entering a room like that," Snelling said.

Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera | Provided

Authorities are investigating the initial stop prior to the deadly shooting. Rivera worked for the department for four years. She was described as hard-working and a mentor to younger officers. She also leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter.

Chicago police are asking the city to pray for Rivera's family as well as her partner.

"That officer is in a very tough place, it's unimaginable what they're going through right now", Snelling said.