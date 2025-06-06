Chicago police officer shot and killed in the line of duty

A Chicago police officer was shot and killed and another was injured Thursday night during a foot chase that ended in gunfire on the city’s South Side, according to authorities.

What we know:

The incident began around 9:50 p.m. when officers from the 6th District Tactical Team attempted to stop a male suspect in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue. Police say the suspect fled into a nearby building, prompting officers to pursue him inside.

Inside the residence, officers encountered an armed suspect. During the confrontation, a Chicago police officer fired shots, police said. The suspect ran from the residence but was later taken into custody. Three firearms were recovered at the scene.

A 36-year-old officer was shot during the encounter and later died at a nearby hospital. She is survived by a young daughter. Another officer suffered a wrist injury and was hospitalized in fair condition.

"She did great work and if you talk to anyone on her team they will tell you how great of a worker she was," CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said. "This is the risk that our officers take every single day."

The Chicago Police Department’s Investigative Response Team is handling the investigation, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability has been notified.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names of the officers or the suspect.