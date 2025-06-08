Chicago crime: Suspect charged in connection with CPD officer’s shooting death

The Brief Adrian Rucker, 25, was charged with multiple crimes in connection with a confrontation that led to the accidental shooting of CPD Ofc. Krystal Rivera. Police said officers stopped a suspect who fled, and then confronted them with a rifle. Rivera was accidentally shot by her fellow officer and later died.



A 25-year-old man was charged with multiple crimes in connection with an armed confrontation with Chicago police that resulted in the accidental shooting of Ofc. Krystal Rivera last Thursday.

A fellow officer fatally shot Rivera unintentionally during a foot chase pursuing an armed suspect into a building.

What we know:

Police said Rivera and her partner stopped a man with a gun who eventually ran into a building.

When officers chased him, police said they were confronted by the man, whom police identified as Adrian Rucker, inside a building in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue in Chatham.

Adrian Rucker (Chicago Police Department)

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said the suspect allegedly pointed the gun in the officers' direction.

During the encounter, an officer fired their weapon, unintentionally hitting and killing Rivera.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Rivera was shot in the back.

Rucker fled the scene but was found a short time later and arrested in the 8200 block of South Maryland a little after 10 p.m.

Rucker, of Freeport, was charged early Sunday with armed violence, having a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of fraudulent identification, and drug possession.

What's next:

He was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.

The above video is from a previous report.