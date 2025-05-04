Funeral arrangements for former Illinois Gov. George Ryan announced

The Brief Former Illinois Gov. George Ryan, 91, passed away Friday; his visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, and a memorial service at noon Thursday, May 8, both in Kankakee. Ryan served in various political roles, including Illinois House Speaker, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and governor from 1999 to 2003. He is remembered for his controversial legacy, including a federal corruption conviction in 2007 and his decision to halt executions in Illinois.



Funeral arrangements for former Illinois Gov. George Ryan, who died Friday at the age of 91, have been announced.

Funeral Services:

A visitation for Ryan will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 6 in Kankakee at the Schreffler Funeral Home, according to his obituary.

His memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, May 8, at the Ashbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Ryan passed away peacefully at his home in Kankakee, surrounded by his family. He was remembered as a "loving and attentive husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather," his obituary said.

The backstory:

Ryan, the 39th governor of Illinois, began his political career in 1968 as a member of the Kankakee County Board before becoming its chairman. In 1973, he was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives, where he served for 10 years, including six as leader of the Republican caucus and two as Speaker of the House, his obituary said.

In 1983, Ryan was elected lieutenant governor, serving for eight years. He was then elected Illinois Secretary of State in 1990 and re-elected in 1994.

Ryan ran for governor in 1997 and served from 1999 to 2003.

He is also remembered for his complicated legacy, which includes a federal corruption conviction and a landmark decision to halt executions in Illinois.

In 2007, Ryan was convicted on 18 counts of corruption related to his time as secretary of state and governor. He served more than five years in federal prison and was released in 2013.

