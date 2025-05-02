Former Illinois Gov. George Ryan dies at 91: reports

The Brief Former Illinois Gov. George Ryan died Friday after a brief hospice stay. Ryan served prison time for corruption but became known for halting executions In one of his final public appearances, he called for ending lifelong "felon" labels



George Ryan, the 39th governor of Illinois and a figure known both for scandal and for halting executions, died Friday following a brief stay in hospice care, according to multiple reports. He was 91 years old.

The backstory:

Ryan, a Republican who served as governor from 1999 to 2003, had kept a low public profile since his release from federal prison in 2013, where he served more than five years on corruption charges. But in one of his final public appearances, Ryan delivered a speech at a recidivism luncheon in Waukegan, urging lawmakers to end the practice of labeling people as "felons" for life after they’ve served their time.

"They’ve served their time, and that tag ought to be removed for the rest of their lives by law," Ryan said during the event hosted by the Coalition to Reduce Recidivism.

CHICAGO - DECEMBER 23: Former Illinois Governor George Ryan passes through security as he arrives for his arraignment at the federal building December 23, 2003 in Chicago. Ryan pleaded innocent to 22 counts of racketeering conspiracy, mail and tax fr (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Expand

Ryan praised the work of the organization and reflected on his time in federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he said he saw firsthand how the "felon" label affected young men trying to rebuild their lives.

Ryan was convicted in 2006 on multiple federal charges, including racketeering, conspiracy, tax fraud, and lying to the FBI. The case centered around his time as secretary of state and governor, during which prosecutors said he steered government contracts to friends in exchange for vacations and gifts. He was also accused of halting an investigation into a bribery scheme involving commercial driver’s licenses.

Yet Ryan is perhaps most widely remembered for his stunning decision in 2003 to empty Illinois’ death row, declaring a moratorium on executions just days before leaving office. He cited wrongful convictions and a broken system, a move that sparked a national conversation about the death penalty. Illinois later abolished capital punishment in 2011.

"I’m sure they don’t want to go back," Ryan said of people with criminal records during his speech Friday, his first major public appearance in years.

What we don't know:

The cause of Ryan’s death was not immediately disclosed. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.