Chicago crime: Driver hits, kills man with car during SW Side argument, police say

The Brief A driver hit and killed a man with his car during an argument on Chicago's Southwest Side early Saturday morning. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said the driver fled.



A male driver hit and killed a man while driving a car early Saturday morning on the city’s Southwest Side during an argument.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:41 a.m. to the scene of the incident in the 5000 block of S. Western Avenue in Gage Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 65-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when the male driver in a blue SUV stopped their car near the curb, and the two got into a verbal argument, police said.

The driver of the SUV drove onto the curb and hit the 65-year-old victim before fleeing the scene eastbound on 51st Street.

The victim had trauma to his body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died. Officials have not identified the victim.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what promoted the argument.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.