Chicago man arrested after beating, carjacking another man in Gage Park: police

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly assaulting and carjacking another man last month.

Richard Brito, 44, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.

According to police, Brito allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old man in the 5100 block of South Rockwell and then took his vehicle by force on Aug. 26.

He was arrested Thursday in the 1300 block of West 51st Street and subsequently charged.

Brito's detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.