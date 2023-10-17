Expand / Collapse search

2 charged in shooting outside Gage Park funeral home that wounded elderly woman, man

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Gage Park
Terrance James (left) and Dannie Robinson | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Two men were charged in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a funeral home Saturday that wounded a 72-year-old woman and another man.

Dannie Robinson, 20, and Terrance James, 19, allegedly shot the woman and a 33-year-old man around 4:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Western Avenue in Gage Park, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said. A 72-year-old woman was hit in the leg, arm and flank, and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Robinson and James were arrested roughly a half hour later. They were each charged with two counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapons and criminal trespass to vehicle.

Both suspects have detention hearings scheduled for Tuesday.