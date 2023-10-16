Man, 52, shot standing outside of car in Gage Park

A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 52-year-old standing outside his vehicle just before 3 a.m. when he was approached by a male who started shooting at him in the 5300 block of South Western Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot in the buttocks and thigh and self-transported to Jesse Brown Department Of Veterans Affairs Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.