Galewood apartment fire leaves 25-year-old woman critically injured

A woman was critically injured in a fire Monday night at a Galewood apartment complex.

The fire appears to have started around 9 p.m. on the third floor of the complex at 2325 N. Neva Ave., according to police and fire officials.

The 25-year-old woman suffered minor burns in the fire and was transported by paramedics to West Suburban Hospital. She will be transferred to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.