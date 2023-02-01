Gandhi King Center for Non Violence opens in Englewood

In honor of Black History Month, a new resource providing a safe haven and peace is now open in Cook County.

The Gandhi King Center for Non Violence is expected to provide innovative resources to the community, including gatekeepers to reduce violence.

The center is located in Englewood.

The center will provide counseling and therapy opportunities through classes and sports activities.

A mobile food bank and wellness screenings will also be available.