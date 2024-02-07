Garage Band U in Downers Grove bringing artists together through love of music

An investment manager, a dog walker, an electronics salesman—people from all walks of life are living out their rock 'n' roll dreams at a music school in the western suburbs.

Garage Band U in Downers Grove brings strangers with a shared passion for music together to form a band, rehearse songs, and in 12 weeks, perform live.

Members of "Penny, and the Gents" are all in their 60s and 70s. Some have played instruments most of their lives. Although at least one of them put his guitar down for more than 30 years.

"I picked it up recently again, turned my hobby into something fun," said John Vivacqua. "I came here to Garage Band and now we have a mission with our little band"

"Oh my god, it's awesome. This is the most fun I've had in decades," Jeff Willour said.

Al Delcorse, another band member, played in a garage band decades ago, but said performing for family and friends, as his band did recently at Ballydoyle in Downers Grove, added to the experience.

"There was nothing better than to look out in the audience and see my granddaughter and her friend standing on chairs singing along with us and dancing," Delcorse said.

Jamie Curulewski, owner of GBU, grew up around music. His father was one of the founding members of Styx. He said being in a band appeals to all ages.

"We have teens, preteens, adults in their 20s and 30s or 60s and 70s and 60s. It's a great experience for everyone," he said.

The winter performance featuring seven bands takes place Feb. 24, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Ballydoyle's Irish pub in Downers Grove.