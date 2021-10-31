Garage burglaries reported in Chicago's Logan Square

Police are warning residents of four garage burglaries reported in October in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, someone broke into garages and stole items, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

About 10 a.m. Oct. 10, in the 2800 block of North Richmond Street;

About 2:25 a.m. Oct. 22, in the 2900 block of North Albany Avenue;

About 11 a.m. Oct. 27 and 7 a.m. Oct. 28, in the 2800 block North Sacramento Avenue; and

About 7 a.m. Oct. 28, in the 2800 block of North Whipple Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

