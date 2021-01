Police are warning Uptown recidents about a string of recent garage burglaries.

In each incident, a suspect breaks in the side door of the garage and takes items before leaving the scene, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened Jan. 2 and Jan. 8 in the 4800 block of North Winthrop Avenue, polcie said.

Police did not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.