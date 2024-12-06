Garbage truck fire, explosion in northwest suburb prompts street closure, emergency response

A garbage truck fire and explosion in Arlington Heights led to a heavy emergency response and a street closure Friday evening.

The Village of Arlington Heights posted on Facebook, saying the incident occurred near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Derbyshire Lane.

Details have not been released and injuries are unknown.

The scene is cleared, but Euclid Avenue is temporarily closed in both directions between Dryden Avenue and Carlyle Lane.

Detours are in place, but drivers are urged to seek alternative routes.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.