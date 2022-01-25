Garfield Park Conservatory's new exhibit features vaccinated teens

The Garfield Park Conservatory has a new exhibit featuring pictures of 10 vaccinated teens.

Each teen had their pictures taken. They were then turned into one-of-a-kind works of art, using computers.

The portraits are said to, "Embody the optimism and ambition of Chicago teens who have protected themselves and those around them."

The pictures are part of the ‘Face Forward Project,’ which encourages Chicago's youth to get vaccinated.