Chicago crime: 3 suspects charged in shooting of 2 men on West Side, CPD says

Three suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of two people on the city’s West Side last Wednesday.

What we know:

The shooting of a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old man took place around 6:22 p.m. in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The suspects, Dalvin, Mullen, 27, Byjon Grant, 18, and Byron Atkins, 19, were all arrested the same day and charged with several crimes, police said.

Mullen was charged with aggravated battery, possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing, drug possession, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing from police and several misdemeanors.

Grant was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and misdemeanor reckless conduct.

Atkins was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and misdemeanor reckless conduct.

What's next:

The three suspects were expected to appear in court on Saturday.