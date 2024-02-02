Garfield Ridge crash: Man found dead inside flipped-over vehicle near I-55
CHICAGO - A man was found dead inside a crashed vehicle Friday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side.
Around 3:29 p.m., police say the unidentified male was discovered inside a flipped-over vehicle in the 5200 block of S. Harlem Avenue. It had crashed into a small wooded area near the northbound entrance of Interstate 55.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.