Garfield Ridge residents warned after series of car break-ins
CHICAGO - Several cars were broken into Tuesday morning in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.
At least seven vehicles had things stolen from them across a seven-hour period, according to a CPD community alert.
The thefts occurred at the following times and locations:
- Around 2:08 a.m. in the 5600 Block of South Sayre Avenue
- Around 7:20 a.m. in the 5600 Block of South Normandy Avenue
- Around 7 a.m. in the 5500 Block of South Sayre Avenue
- Around 6 a.m. in the 5600 Block of South Sayre Avenue
- Around 9:40 a.m. in the 5100 Block of South Sayre Avenue
- Around 5:30 a.m. in the 5600 Block of South Sayre Avenue
- Around 7 a.m. in the 5200 Block of South Nordica Avenue
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.