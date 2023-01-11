Garfield Ridge residents warned after series of car break-ins

Several cars were broken into Tuesday morning in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

At least seven vehicles had things stolen from them across a seven-hour period, according to a CPD community alert.

The thefts occurred at the following times and locations:

Around 2:08 a.m. in the 5600 Block of South Sayre Avenue

Around 7:20 a.m. in the 5600 Block of South Normandy Avenue

Around 7 a.m. in the 5500 Block of South Sayre Avenue

Around 6 a.m. in the 5600 Block of South Sayre Avenue

Around 9:40 a.m. in the 5100 Block of South Sayre Avenue

Around 5:30 a.m. in the 5600 Block of South Sayre Avenue

Around 7 a.m. in the 5200 Block of South Nordica Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.