Garrett Popcorn to be sold in Chicagoland grocery stores for the first time

article

Garrett Popcorn Shops said on Wednesday that the business is launching into Chicagoland grocers for the first time.

The brand announced four new recipes that you will be able to find in retailers:

S'mores (6 oz bag) – With real graham crackers and a chocolatey coating that takes you back to those campfire days.

Simply StrawberryTM (5.5 oz bag) - With real strawberries and white CaramelCrisp® for a delightfully bright crunch.

Simply CocoaTM (5.5 oz bag) - With real cocoa powder and CaramelCrisp® for a sweet and salty indulgence.

Simply MatchaTM (6 oz bag)- With real green tea powder from Japan and CaramelCrisp® for a creamy balance.

These items are only available for sale through grocers and specialty retailers in the Chicagoland area.

Binny’s Beverage Depot is carrying the new items across their chain, along with many specialty grocers from Big Apple Finer Foods and Potash Market, downtown, to Sunset Foods and Pete’s Fresh Market in the suburbs. Prices vary by retailer.

“With more people staying at home this holiday season and beyond, shoppers are looking to refresh the snack options in the kitchen cupboard,” says Adrienne Kardosh, SVP of Marketing. “Fans have been asking Garrett to make an item for grocery stores, and now, more people have more opportunities to enjoy Garrett Popcorn when the cravings strike.”