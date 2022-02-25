Garth Brooks previews return to Notre Dame Stadium

Tickets for Garth Brooks' May 7th concert at Notre Dame – the only stop in our area for this tour – went on sale earlier this morning. But for those fans attending who wish their seats were better, Garth might have a surprise for you.

The country music superstar – the highest grossing solo artist in the history of music – spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton earlier today about the aspect of his shows he loves the most: "stubbing."

"It’s the bomb," Brooks said. "We didn’t want to sell the first two rows because they just got scalped and never did the real fans get them. Nirvana was the band that first told us, they say ‘We don’t sell the first two rows, we stub them.’ Give them out to very high row, high up people. And that’s what I love to do."

Tickets for Garth’s May 7th concert at Notre Dame are still available at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

