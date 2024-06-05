Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in Gary homicide: police

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 5, 2024 8:34am CDT
Gary
Billy Antonio Cross Jr. (Gary Police Department)

GARY, Ind. - A man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal shooting in Gary earlier this year. 

Billy Antonio Cross Jr. allegedly murdered a 33-year-old man on April 30.

The incident happened in the 4100 block of West 23rd Ave, Gary, Indiana. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as Kylin Bursey. Bursey was found in the street near a vehicle and was transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Cross was charged with murder, possession of a firearm, operating a loaded machine gun and possession of a machine gun. 

Lake County Prosecutors Homicide Task Force secured charges for Cross on May 8. 

No further information was available. 