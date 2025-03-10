Gary, Indiana, demolishing 24 abandoned buildings to spark development

The Brief The City of Gary is demolishing several old and abandoned buildings. Crews have been working to take down 24 abandoned homes over 11 days. City officials said getting rid of such eyesores is meant to encourage more development in Gary.



Gary’s Aetna neighborhood is getting a much-needed facelift.

City officials said they're tearing down eyesores and safety hazards to clear the way for a brighter, safer community.

Cleaning up eyesores

What we know:

Crews have been working to take down 24 abandoned homes over the course of 11 days.

It’s part of a larger effort to clean up the community and make way for future development.

Abandoned and neglected buildings have been a long-standing challenge, but city leaders said progress is underway.

Last year, 35 structures were demolished, while 49 others were renovated or improved.

What they're saying:

Now, the City of Gary is pushing forward by partnering with local construction companies and volunteers to remove even more hazardous properties and revitalize the community.

"Today's an example of blight elimination but also neighborhood stabilization," said Gary Mayor Eddie Melton. "We've seen an uptick in individuals purchasing vacant lots and purchasing older homes and rehabbing them in Gary, and it's actually helping to increase our population."

Rieth-Riley Construction, Sealy Construction, and Hassey Construction donated their demolition services to the project.

The City of Gary will only be responsible for covering the costs of debris removal and disposal.