Teen found shot to death in Gary alley: coroner

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death in an alley in Gary, Indiana Friday morning.

The Lake County Coroner says the victim was found in an alley near 5th Avenue and Garfield Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m. in the Methodist Northlake Emergency Room. He was identified by family as Val King, of Gary.

The cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds. The death will be investigated as a homicide.