Gary man arrested after escaping from work release program in Lake County

A Lake County (Indiana) work release inmate was captured an hour after he escaped on Saturday, the sheriff said.

Laveris Swanagan, 19, of Gary, was being searched for contraband when he fought with officers and ran out, the sheriff's office said.

Police from Lake County, Crown Point, Schererville and Merrillville all participated in the search.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Swanagan was found inside an apartment near 90th and Merrillville, the sheriff's office said. He was taken into custody by Crown Point police. No one was hurt.

Police said Swanagan had asked a resident to use his phone.

Swanagan was arrested on a felony robbery charge in April, the sheriff said. He will now face additional charges.