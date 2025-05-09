Gary man convicted of raping teen after kidnapping her from Michael Jackson's former home: officials

The Brief Oasia Barnes has been convicted of 18 felony counts, including rape and kidnapping, tied to an August 2024 incident involving a 16-year-old girl. The attack began near Michael Jackson’s childhood home in Gary and ended with the girl’s rescue six hours later. Barnes faces more than 300 years in prison and will be sentenced on June 25.



A Gary man has been convicted in the armed kidnapping and rape of a 16-year-old girl last year.

What we know:

Oasia Barnes was found guilty of 18 charges stemming from an August 9, 2024, attack in which he abducted a father and daughter at gunpoint from the 2300 block of Jackson Street in Gary.

The convictions include rape, kidnapping, criminal confinement, armed robbery, and other felonies.

The backstory:

The father and his daughter had been visiting Michael Jackson’s childhood home when Barnes approached them with a handgun. Prosecutors said Barnes pointed the weapon into the girl’s ribs, demanded money, and forced the father to drive to a secluded alley.

Barnes then took the girl out of the car while ordering the father to stay behind. Once out of sight, the father ran to a nearby home and called 911.

Gary officers found Barnes and the girl behind a home on Washington Street less than six hours later.

The girl told police that Barnes forced her to perform sexual acts at gunpoint and told her to act like his girlfriend as they walked through the neighborhood.

Officers recovered a black Taurus handgun in Barnes' possession.

What's next:

Barnes is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25. He faces a possible sentence of 300+ years in prison.