Gary police fatally shoot man armed with gun during drug raid, officials say

The Brief A man was shot and killed by Gary police during a SWAT search on Wednesday. Officers were serving a warrant related to alleged drug activity at a home on Adams Street. Police say the man was armed, but it's unclear if he fired his weapon.



Gary police shot and killed an armed man early Wednesday while executing a search warrant at a home for alleged drug sales, according to authorities.

What we know:

Around 6:30 a.m., SWAT officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Adams Street after neighbors reported narcotics were being sold out of the home.

At the scene, police say a suspect exited the building through the back and "engaged officers with a firearm." At that point, police shot the man, who later died of his injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the suspect fired any shots himself.

What they're saying:

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation.

"The safety of our city relies on the partnership between our officers and the community," Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon said in a statement. "We ask residents to stay alert and report crime, because every tip brings us one step closer to a safer Gary."

What you can do:

Gary police say residents can anonymously report suspicious activity by texting 219-207-8477.