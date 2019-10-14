Gary police officer shoots knife-wielding suspect: police

A Gary police officer shot an armed suspect Monday morning while responding to a call in northwest Indiana.

Officers were called about 5:40 a.m. for an “aggressive, unwanted subject” in the 4300 block of East Dunes Highway, Gary police spokeswoman Dawn Westerfield said in a statement.

When they arrived, officers came in contact with a male armed with a knife, Westerfield said. The suspect then charged toward an officer, who discharged his weapon and struck the person, she said.

The suspect was subdued and taken to a hospital for treatment, Westerfield said. The suspect’s condition was not released.

The Lake County sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting, Westerfield said. The officer was unharmed.