Gary police receive new, high-tech equipment thanks to federal grant

Indiana state leaders announced a major federal grant that will help police acquire new high-tech equipment.

The Gary Police Department will be outfitted with new body-worn cameras, and in-car cameras.

The funds will be used to continue modernizing the department’s policing strategies and public safety.

"The use of this technology is truly been very beneficial the police department and particularly to our communities," said Gary Chief of Police Jerry Williams.

The Gary Police Department said they're very grateful to be a part of this process of modernizing the station and its technology.