Expand / Collapse search

Gary police release photos of shooting suspect

Published 
Gary
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

Police say this man is wanted in connection to an April 6, 2020, shooting in the 1900 block of Maine Street in Gary. | Gary police

GARY, Ind. - Gary police have released photos of a suspect from a shooting Monday in northwest Indiana.

The man in the photos, dressed in black, was involved in a shooting that wounded a male about 4:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Maine Street, Gary police said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Gary police did not respond to a request for additional information.

Anyone with information is asked call detective Sergeant William Fazekas at 219-881-1210.