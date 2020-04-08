Gary police release photos of shooting suspect

article

Gary police have released photos of a suspect from a shooting Monday in northwest Indiana.

The man in the photos, dressed in black, was involved in a shooting that wounded a male about 4:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Maine Street, Gary police said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Gary police did not respond to a request for additional information.

Anyone with information is asked call detective Sergeant William Fazekas at 219-881-1210.