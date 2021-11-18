Gary police search for missing 73-year-old man last seen being put into his vehicle by 2 people

article

Gary police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen being put into the passenger side of his vehicle by two people on Wednesday.

Clyde Merriweather was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. parked in his 2018 black Toyota Corolla (Indiana license plate 179DVR) in front of the Love's Truck stop located at 3150 Grant St.

Security footage shows Merriweather being put into the passenger side of his vehicle by a male white subject who was wearing a dark blue hoodie and dark jeans.

Police say he has a clean shaved face and dark straight hair. He is likely in his early to mid-20s with a slender build, and is approximately 5'9" to 5'11".

The male subject was also accompanied by a white female, who was wearing a pink zipped hooded sweatshirt, white striped skirt, black socks and was carrying black boots, police said.

She is likely to be in her early twenties, and has long dark hair with a slim build and is approximately 5'4" to 5'6".

Police said Merriweather has not made any contact with family or friends during this time.

Merriweather is described as a Black male, 6'2" and about 185 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Merriweather is asked to contact Sgt. Salazar at 219-881-7300 ext 23042 or Sgt. Drummond at ext 23001, The Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or call 911.