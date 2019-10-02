Gary police search for missing woman

article

Gary police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing last month from the Northwest Indiana city.

Robin Nicole Hogan, 34, was last seen in Gary Sept. 17, Gary police said. She was described as a 5-foot-2, 108-pound woman with brown eyes and black hair.

Hogan has a tattoo reading “LLP” on her left hand and “LOVE MOM” on her right arm, police said.

Detectives have exhausted all leads in their attempt to find Hogan, police said. Anyone with information about her whereabouts