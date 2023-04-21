Gary police seek person who shot 3-year-old boy

Gary police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a 3-year-old boy in his home earlier this week.

The boy was shot in the leg Tuesday inside a residence the 4200 block of Jackson Street, police said.

Officers said they are looking to question the boyfriend of the 3-year-old's mother.

"Guns need to be locked down," said Lisette Guillen from the Lock It Down Foundation. "We need to know who are coming into the homes and why are they coming into the homes with these guns? As a female, I beg please to the woman who was the mother of this child. Please come forward. Make it your priority to bring that person in so that he can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Lock It Down Foundation director Andrew Holmes and the Gary Police Department gathered Friday to pass out gun locks in the community.

Police also are asking gun owners to use gun safety. People around children should not have their weapon on them. Guns should be locked in a secure area.