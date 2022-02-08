Gary Police Sgt. William Fazekas undergoes surgery in Chicago after being shot in shoulder

A Gary police officer shot in the line of duty underwent surgery on Tuesday in Chicago.

At 12:57 p.m. Monday, Police Sgt. William Fazekas — a 32-year veteran of the department — spotted a car driving erratically near Johnson Street and 4th Avenue. The car came to a stop in the 400 block of Johnson Street, police said.

Fazekas turned on his lights and got out of his car to investigate, police said. As he approached, the person inside the car began shooting at him, police said.

"Sgt. Fazekas was in that area and observed a vehicle strike another vehicle," said Gary Police Chief Brian Evans. "Sgt. Fazekas activated his emergency lights to engage the vehicle in the incidents. One of the suspects opened fire on Sgt. Fazekas striking him in the left shoulder."

Fazekas took cover in his vehicle as officers rendered aid, police said. He was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital for treatment and was later transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police were initially looking for two suspects, but it turned out to be just one individual involved. Gary Police K-9 "Rocki" tracked the gunman to a nearby abandoned building near 4th Avenue and Buchanan Street where he was taken into custody, police said.

Sgt. Fazekas is expected to recover. He joined the Gary Police Department in December 1989. He is assigned to the Violent Crimes Division, according to Gary police.