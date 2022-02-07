Gary police officer wounded while responding to call of shots fired, suspect in custody

One person is in custody after a Gary police officer was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

The officer was responding to a call of shots fired around 12:57 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lincoln Street in Gary, police said.

The officer, identified as Sergeant William Fazekas, is a 32-year veteran of the police force and is currently assigned to the Violent Crimes Division, according to Gary police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police have not released details on the circumstances of the shooting.

Image 1 of 14 ▼

One person was taken into custody at an abandoned building near 4th Avenue and Buchanan Street, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. A sheriff's department spokesperson said the person in custody is believed to be the only suspect.

Lincoln Street is shut down between 4th and 5th avenues as the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Gary Police Department continue to investigate.

Advertisement

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.