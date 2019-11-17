Gary police shoot man after responding to call of a man with a gun

article

Gary Police shot and wounded a man on Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors told Fox 32 News that the man was shot around 5 p.m. at the Small Farms Apartment Complex on Roosevelt Road.

Gary Police said they were in the area searching for a man with a gun.

Police say they did find the man, and what when he was asked to cooperate, he did not, and at least one shot was fired.

Neighbors say the man is a nice person in his 60s who has not caused any problems.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating.