Gary police shoot man after responding to call of a man with a gun
GARY, Ind. - Gary Police shot and wounded a man on Sunday afternoon.
Neighbors told Fox 32 News that the man was shot around 5 p.m. at the Small Farms Apartment Complex on Roosevelt Road.
Gary Police said they were in the area searching for a man with a gun.
Police say they did find the man, and what when he was asked to cooperate, he did not, and at least one shot was fired.
Neighbors say the man is a nice person in his 60s who has not caused any problems.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating.