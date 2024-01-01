Gary rollover crash: 2 women injured on New Year's Day

Two women were injured in a rollover crash in Gary, Indiana, early Monday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., police received a call from one of the victims saying the vehicle she was in had flipped over. Multiple officers responded but could not find the crash site, even after searching for two hours.

At some point, one of the victims was able to exit the vehicle and flag down a passerby who helped officers locate the scene.

The site of the crash was in the Buffington Harbor area near the former Majestic Star casino property, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The trapped victim relayed to officers that she could not feel her legs.

"I would like to convey my sincere appreciation for the passerby and two officers who found the car and all first responders involved in this rescue. Their diligence helped to prevent what could have been a tragedy," said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

No further information was provided.