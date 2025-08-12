Armed person arrested at Gary school, was searching for student, district says

The Brief An armed person was arrested on a Gary school campus on Tuesday. The person was looking for a student who had harmed a relative of the suspect. The armed person was arrested and no one was injured, school officials said.



An armed person was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after they went looking for a student at a Northwest Indiana school while students were boarding buses.

What we know:

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on the campus of the West Side Leadership Academy, according to a Facebook post from the Gary Community School Corporation.

The individual had a weapon and was searching for a student who had harmed a relative of his, the district said.

Gary Community School Corporation resource officers and Gary police "immediately sprang into action" and apprehended the person.

No one was harmed in the incident, the district said.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the person. It was unclear if they would face charges.