Gary teens killed 13-year-old boy because he disrespected 49th Avenue Boys gang: police

Two Gary teens have been charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy earlier this year.

According to Lake County prosecutors, Dahvee Bunson and Kriston Barbee, both 17, allegedly gunned down Orie Dodson on behalf of the 49th Avenue Boys Gang.

At about 12:20 p.m. on Feb. 15, Gary police and detectives responded to the 1300 block of Lincoln Street in Gary after a boy, later identified as Dodson, was found shot and lying on his stomach directly in front of the Power & Light Church doors.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined that Dodson died by homicide from three gunshot wounds. He was shot once in the back and twice in his thighs.

Based on evidence found at the scene, investigators say Dodson was likely running from his attackers when he was fatally shot.

Detectives determined during the course of their investigation that Brunson and Barbee murdered Dodson because Dodson was ‘disrespecting the 49th Avenue Boys gang,' specifically by insulting a gang member who was killed and dropping insulting gang signs.

The murder charges also include a firearm enhancement and a criminal gang enhancement that could double the prison time if convicted, prosecutors said.

While investigating Dodson's murder, about fifty search warrants were executed and the Homicide Task Force uncovered substantial evidence of gang-related crimes pertaining to the 49th Avenue Boys gang including several homicides, drug dealing, illegal firearm possession and sales and general crimes of violence throughout Lake County.