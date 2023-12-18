Gary's US Steel sold for over $14 billion to Nippon Steel

In a deal exceeding $14 billion, Nippon Steel has acquired US Steel, including the historic 'Gary Works' located in Gary, Indiana, which stands as one of the oldest employers in the region.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince expressed concern over a "dramatic decrease in employment of Gary residents" but hopes the sale will reverse this trend, according to a statement.

Mayor-elect Eddie Melton released a statement emphasizing the significance of U.S. Steel as a vital employer and contributor to the local economy. Melton says he hopes the deal benefits both the corporation and the employees in the greater Gary region.

Nippon Steel is paying $55 a share for US Steel, which will retain its name and headquarters in Pittsburgh.

The new owners have committed to honoring all collective bargaining agreements with the United Steelworkers Union.