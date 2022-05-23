Gas prices continue to rise as Memorial Day weekend approaches — here's when to buy

Gas prices are reaching record highs, and it comes just days before a major holiday travel weekend.

One analyst says get used to it, at least for this week.

In Chicago on Monday, an average price per gallon — according to AAA — is around $5.40. But you might be lucky to see that price.

Fox Business analyst Phil Flynn says the prices will more than likely continue to go up this week, so do not hesitate to buy gas early.

In addition, Mondays are apparently the best days to buy gas to get a "cheaper" price, although it doesn't feel like it nowadays.

AAA says we've hit new daily records for gas prices every day since May 10, but we may see some relief next week.

"We've never seen that many consecutive days up in the price of gasoline ever, you know, even during the Persian Gulf War, or other disruptions like hurricanes. I mean, 14 days in a row. It's a stunning trend. And hopefully it'll be coming to an end soon. I'm thinking by the Memorial Day weekend, we should level off," Flynn said.

But "leveling off" only means hopefully staying in the $4 dollar a gallon range.

Flynn says if you can wait until next week to buy gas – do it. He thinks it will be cheaper.