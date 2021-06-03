Legislative watchdog says Illinois Rep. Miller did not incite Capitol Riot

The General Assembly says Illinois Rep. Chris Miller did not help incite the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

The report says Miller's speech at a rally was distasteful and could not be excused, however, the watchdog says claims that Miller helped start the riot were unfounded.

Democratic county leaders in Illinois called for an investigation of Miller after he displayed a decal of an anti-government militia movement on his pickup truck parked at the U.S. Capitol during the deadly insurrection in January.

The Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association asked for a state investigation after photos of Miller’s truck with a sticker for the Three Percenters surfaced on social media.

Back in March, the House voted to censure Miller, saying he helped incite the riot.

Miller’s wife, freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller delivered a speech right before the Capitol Riot, quoting Adolf Hitler that drew wide outrage.