Chicago area motorcycle crash leaves driver dead, police say

A motorcycle crash in west suburban Geneva left the driver dead early Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a 39-year-old Sycamore man, according to the Geneva Police Department.

What we know:

Passing motorists discovered the crash around 6:37 a.m. on Fabyan Parkway on Geneva’s far west side.

Investigators found the motorcycle was traveling west on Fabyan between Wenmoth and Kaneville roads and veered across the eastbound lanes of traffic. It hit an embankment on the south side of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.

His identity was withheld pending notification of his family.

The roadway was reopened to traffic after the crash.

Geneva police, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Kane County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.