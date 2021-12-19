Geneva man charged with attempted murder following fight with family member

A Geneva man was charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a physical fight with a family member.

According to Geneva police, Bobby J. Haven III, 26, was charged with intent to cause death or great bodily harm, and two counts of aggravated domestic battery, following a fight that happened on Wednesday.

Police said at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance. When officials arrived, police said they found Haven III holding an unconscious man from behind, while seated in a reclining chair. The man was immediately taken by ambulance to Northwestern Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he remains in critical condition.

According to police, initial interviews lead officials to believe the man suffered from an unknown medical issue.

On Friday morning, police said Haven III voluntarily came to the Geneva Police Department and admitted to allegedly being involved in a physical fight with the family member. The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office then authorized charges against Haven III, who is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Sunday.



All suspects are presumed innocent on all charges until proven guilty in a court of law.