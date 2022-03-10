Geneva man charged with DUI, killing 73-year-old man and seriously injuring good Samaritan in crash

Bond has been set for a Geneva man who is accused of crashing into a vehicle on the side of the roadway, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

Nicholas Roepke, 29, has been charged with one count of aggravated DUI causing death, one count of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm and two counts of misdemeanor DUI.

At about 7:40 p.m. Monday, Aurora police officers responded to a crash on northbound Eola Road.

When they arrived, officers found a 73-year-old man, suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Willie Posey of Maywood.

During an investigation into the crash, authorities determined that Posey and another person had stopped on the road, and, with help from a good Samaritan who pulled over, were reloading a refrigerator into a pickup truck that had fallen off.

As the men were loading the refrigerator onto the truck, a vehicle allegedly driven by Roepke, crashed into the truck and pinned Posey between the vehicle and the truck.

Two other men were injured.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The man who was traveling with Posey suffered minor injuries.

The good Samaritan was taken to the hospital, and remains in stable condition.

Roepke was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He was released to the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators say Roepke's BAC was .214 shortly after the crash.

"The complete disregard for the safety of the motoring public allegedly displayed by Mr. Roepke as he operated a motor vehicle with a BAC nearly three times the legal limit will not be tolerated in DuPage County," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "Driving is a privilege, not a right and if the charges against Mr. Roepke are proven true, he will face significant consequences.

Bond was set at $500,000 for Roepke.

Advertisement

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 21.