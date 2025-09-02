Geneva man charged with child porn possession, prosecutors say

The Brief A 27-year-old Geneva man was charged with possessing and reproducing child pornography. A judge ruled that Karl P. Bibler be released from jail as he awaits trial under certain conditions.



A west suburban man is facing charges for allegedly possessing and reproducing child pornography.

What we know:

Karl P. Bibler, 27, of Geneva, was charged with eight counts each of reproducing child pornography with a victim under 13 and possessing child pornography, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Karl P. Bibler (Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

Prosecutors alleged that between May 9 and Aug. 27 of this year, Bibler possessed and reproduced multiple videos with child sexual abuse materials. He was arrested on Aug. 27.

A judge denied prosecutors’ request that Bibler remain in jail as he awaits trial. He was released under certain conditions.

Bibler is next due in court on Oct. 9.