Geneva massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting customer

article

A suburban massage therapist is accused of sexually assaulting a victim in 2021.

Robert Siletzky, 41, of West Chicago, faces one count of criminal sexual assault and six counts of criminal sexual abuse.

According to prosecutors, on Sept. 11, 2021, the victim arrived for a scheduled massage at Hand & Stone Massage and Spa in the 1400 block of South Randall Road in Geneva.

Siletzky was scheduled as the massage therapist, and during the massage, he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Bail was set at $40,000 for Siletzky. He posted bond and was released.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 25.

Anyone with information about Siletzky is asked to call the Geneva Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-232-4736.