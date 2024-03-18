Geneva police issue warning after missing teen found safe following online encounter

The Geneva Police Department issued a community alert this week about human traffickers targeting minors through online grooming and arranging meetings.

Perpetrators often exploit social media and gaming apps, using false promises and coercion to establish relationships with potential victims.

In a recent incident in 2024, a Geneva teenager was contacted by an out-of-state adult via a social media gaming app. The individual and an accomplice persuaded the teen to provide funds for an in-person meeting outside of Illinois. After the teen went missing, an investigation by the Geneva Police Department led to her safe return home.

The ongoing investigation underscores the importance of parental vigilance in monitoring online activities and recognizing signs of targeting. Behaviors such as increased curiosity about household schedules and suspicious financial transactions should raise concerns.

To safeguard children online, parents are advised to use parental controls, supervise social media usage and install monitoring software on devices.