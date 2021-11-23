Geneva Shopping Challenge: Local stores offering free gifts to shoppers who post photos of their experience

Shopping local in Geneva could really pay off this year!

Local stores are offering free gifts to shoppers who post photos of their experience.

They are calling it the "Geneva Shopping Challenge."

"Sometimes people just by default head to the internet to shop. They don't realize when they go shopping in the shops in town, they get to interact with the owners of the shops. They're actually helping families keep their businesses going. You don't have to wait on shipping! You can pick out what you want and have it right away," said Jennifer Kaye, the owner of Jennifer Kaye photography and the brainchild behind the challenge.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

To participate, shoppers must post a photo of themselves at local Geneva shops on Instagram, using the hashtag #ShopLocalGenevaIL2021.

Over thirty shops have donated prizes including gift cards, candles, pillows and other fun holiday items.

Prizes will be handed out weekly, with a large gift basket as the grand prize.

Advertisement

The challenge runs through Dec. 24.