Geneva Township man charged with choking person in front of child near Aurora

article

A 28-year-old Geneva Township man faces domestic battery charges after he allegedly choked someone in front of that person’s child, prosecutors say.

Brandon Baaske allegedly began shouting at the victim on March 28 in the person’s Aurora Township home, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Baaske then allegedly pushed the person into a picture frame on a wall, causing the frame to fall to the ground, prosecutors said. He then began choking the person as that person’s child came into the room, prosecutors said.

The victim locked the door as Baaske went outside, but he came back shortly after and kicked in the door, prosecutors said.

The victim and the child then hid in a bathroom until sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested Baaske, prosecutors said.

Baaske faces a felony count each of aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property, and a misdemeanor count each of domestic battery and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said.

He was released from custody after posting a $25,000 bail, and is set to appear in court again May 8, prosecutors said.